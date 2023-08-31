Shutting down Diablo will guarantee our safety 

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the sirens surrounding the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant wailed. It was only a test, so you could go about your business. But do you have a plan for yourself and your family if the next time you hear sirens it is a warning that a radioactive cloud is drifting downwind from Diablo Canyon?

Don't assume you can escape. Within a short time, the few roads leading out of San Luis Obispo County will be clogged.

We all hope that day will never come. But hope is not enough. A shutdown is a guarantee.

Jane Swanson

San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace