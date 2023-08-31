Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 31, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Shutting down Diablo will guarantee our safety 

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the sirens surrounding the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant wailed. It was only a test, so you could go about your business. But do you have a plan for yourself and your family if the next time you hear sirens it is a warning that a radioactive cloud is drifting downwind from Diablo Canyon?

Don't assume you can escape. Within a short time, the few roads leading out of San Luis Obispo County will be clogged.

We all hope that day will never come. But hope is not enough. A shutdown is a guarantee.

Jane Swanson

San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace

Readers Poll

Where would you rather see a rotating safe parking site in SLO?

  • Wide commercial streets with little through traffic.
  • Parking lots used by city departments after offices close for the day.
  • Empty spots in underused retail parking lots.
  • Residential neighborhoods with wide streets and low traffic.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Not it! Read More

  2. Building confidence, resilience Read More

  3. Carrot kingpins Read More

  4. Help us halt habitat degradation in Atascadero Read More

  5. Boycotts work, and we can boycott Big Carrot Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation