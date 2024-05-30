Shredder needs to go back to kindergarten 

This is in response to The Shredder's May 16 column, "Perplexing parking."

The vast majority of downtown businesses in Paso Robles never asked for paid parking. There were a couple that were in favor of paid parking because they apparently resented the fact that employees were taking up spaces right in front of their businesses. I made it a point to monitor parking around the General Store after I wrote the cease and desist letter to the city over its decision to change its parking rate structure. I have a degree in political science, trained to do empirical research, and wanted to make sure that things were not going to get worse. At no time in my frequent trips did I have a problem finding a place near the General Store. They close at 6 p.m. anyway. This store played right into the hands of the people who used them to justify paid parking and ignore the will of the people.

If you had done any research, listened to any of the City Council meetings, or even bothered to talk to me, you would have understood the parking program was a sneaky way of imposing a tax. It was supposed to be revenue neutral, but you had people who were wanting to use the citation money to hire police. The reality was that businesses were spending a lot of time explaining the parking program to customers, losing money from locals whom they need in order to survive, and taking unfair advantage of the visitors they were so eager to attract to this area.

If you would get off your lazy rear end and actually gather some facts, maybe someday your column would be useful, but for now you just take ignorant potshots at people and things you have no desire to understand so you can provide entertainment to Tom Fulks and the rest of your woke friends.

The parking program also just pushed the pesky problem to the perimeter. Since paid parking has been repealed, they have had their local customers return and Paso Grill—I am told—has opened an extra day as a result. Like I said, this was never about solving a problem other than finding a back door to add money to city revenues. And a whole lot of gaslighting took place in the process.

Frankly, I trained in journalism and reporting starting at Paul Revere Junior High School, Chester F. Awalt High School, and UC Berkeley. I've worked for three radio stations and a newspaper. I know something about journalism, and I would say you need to go back to kindergarten.

Gary Lehrer

Templeton