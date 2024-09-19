Shredder misunderstands Morro Bay's Measure A-24 

Shredder has gone bipolar. Last week's column stated that elected officials "make decisions that will best serve their constituents" ("Power play," Sept. 12). The SLO County Board of Supervisors and every city council in the county have endured tongue lashings from The Shredder for poor, biased, and underhanded votes. Scoldings have not been limited to elected officials, but rightly extended to county and city personnel as well. In fact, the second half of the column comments on the quality of Paso Robles and Oceano candidates. Why, all of a sudden, are Morro Bay officials so wonderful?

In an incomplete understanding of Measure A-24, The Shredder exaggerates the measure's reach. Yes, the measure gives power to the voters, but not for stoplights or zoning. Rather, it affirms land use approved by a past City Council (Do you know the difference between land use and zoning, Shredder?). Plus, only in the case of a proposed change in land use, do voters get to vote. Only four parcels are subject to the measure, which are in the heart of Morro Bay's visitor/tourist area. That seems reasonable to voters because a change in that location changes who we are, and that decision is too important to be left to three politicians.

The measure does not "strip elected officials of power to stop it," referring to a proposed BESS (battery energy storage system). As noted in the sentence just prior, the California Coastal Commission has permit authority. Commission staff sent a letter to the city expressing grave concerns regarding BESS in that location.

Betty Winholtz

Morro Bay