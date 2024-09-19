Safeguarding the public 

There are two forms of democracy that empower California: representative democracy and direct democracy. In last week's column ("Power play," Sept. 12), the Shredder didn't mention direct democracy, which has been around for more than a century—since 1911. In fact, California is the leading state in use of citizen initiatives, which gives voters the ability to set the agenda for elected officials to follow. Initiatives also safeguard residents from elected officials being influenced by corporations and special interest groups.

In a few columns, Shredder was fiercely critical of Morro Bay Measure A-24, which gives residents a crucial opportunity to vote on monumental land use decisions that could fundamentally change the community's landscape. Because of complexities involved in securing permits and approvals from applicable state agencies, land use decisions can't easily be reversed by voting in different elected officials, so it's not as simple as reversing a decision to erect a new stoplight. Land use decisions have decades-long consequences.

The city of Morro Bay has passed measures before that actually empowered our government. In 2006, residents voted to approve Measure Q, which was a half-cent district sales tax that helped generate revenue. In 2020, residents voted to approve Measure E-20, which increased the sales tax to help the city consistently provide 24/7 emergency services. Some of the most vocal residents supporting both those measures are suddenly decrying Measure A-24 for even existing as a measure. Trust John and Jane Q. Public to vote on some measures, but not others?

That's weird.

Measure A-24 upholds land use policy that was thoroughly vetted and approved by residents, Morro Bay City Council and the California Coastal Commission, for several years. Residents supporting and opposing Measure A-24 were active participants in these formative discussions, which resulted in Plan Morro Bay. Measure A-24 does not fundamentally change the way our local government operates nor does it undermine Plan Morro Bay. Yet opponents believe the passage of A-24 would somehow cripple the Morro Bay City Council from making land use decisions.

On Sept. 5, a fire occurred at a lithium ion battery storage facility in Escondido, California, which triggered evacuation orders and warnings. Around 500 businesses and 1,500 customers and employees were under a shelter in place order. The order affected businesses in a largely industrial part of the city. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted against a moratorium on battery energy storage system (BESS) projects and voted for additional regulations to enact better fire suppressant measures because it's relying on the Escondido facility to provide energy security. Morro Bay doesn't have energy security challenges. We have the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, which will remain online. The project was initially proposed when Diablo Canyon's future was uncertain.

The proposed BESS would be located close to Morro Bay High School and surrounded by residents living downwind of any toxic fire. With the project's draft environmental impact report failing to address key environmental issues associated with thermal runaway fires resulting from lithium ion batteries, this project is simply not a good fit for Morro Bay.

Opponents of Measure A-24 refuse to take a position on the BESS. But a key figure of that movement, Marlys McPherson, was on the City Council when the city negotiated with Vistra to set up a roadmap for erecting BESS. These negotiations occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when public participation at city meetings was effectively curtailed for public safety reasons. Residents are now playing catch-up. Why shouldn't they have a say on the project and how land zoning would change for the project to be approved?

Vote yes on Measure A-24 to protect Morro Bay and safeguard its future from special interests. Δ

Aaron Ochs wrote to New Times from Morro Bay. Send a response for publication to [email protected].