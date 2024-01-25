Got a News Tip?
January 25, 2024 Opinion » Letters

Right-wing talking points on Trump are pure rhetoric 

John Donegan's lawyerly doggerel ("Disqualification," Jan. 18, New Times) is but another example of the softcore right-wing rhetoric that now permeates the airwaves and blogosphere of the current political realm on a regular basis.

He says he would "like to see Trump out of the race and a more electable candidate running," then reveals his real agenda by referring to efforts to remove Trump from the ballot as a "political stunt."

Not really, counselor. It's just an attempt by reasonable people to avoid the destruction of our democratic republic by those who would stop at nothing, including an attack on our nation's Capitol, to remain in power.

John Winthrop

Cayucos

