Thank you for printing John Asbaugh's opinion piece ("The dark soul of James G. Watt," June 15). I was so tired of your newspaper printing opinions by that right-wing lawyer from Paso Robles (forgot his name). Mr. Ashbaugh hit it right on the mark in his opinion. Watt was horrible as a Interior Department head. Reagan was a lousy president and his appointment of Watt to this department proved it.

John Sutter

San Luis Obispo