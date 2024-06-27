Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

June 27, 2024 Opinion » Letters

PG&E's lax security 

Last Saturday, I joined the docent-guided Pecho Coast Hike across Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant land to the Point San Luis lighthouse. About half a mile in, our group encountered two unescorted boys walking on the private road. They were tired and dehydrated, and it was unclear how they got onto plant property. One of the three PG&E docents with our group escorted them down to the gate.

If boys who are just exploring can breach the nuclear power plant's security so easily, I shudder to imagine what people with a nefarious plan might be able to do.

Cynthia Replogle

Oceano

Readers Poll

Should Cal Maritime merge with Cal Poly?

  • Yes! Save the specialized school and bolster Poly's programs.
  • Maybe. The community needs a lot more information first.
  • No! Don't burden SLO with a sinking ship!
  • What's Cal Maritime?

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. All land belongs to the government Read More

  2. Shower power Read More

  3. Gotta ask about bike lanes Read More

  4. We can't go back once we mess things up Read More

  5. Speaking truth to hysteria Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation