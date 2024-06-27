PG&E's lax security 

Last Saturday, I joined the docent-guided Pecho Coast Hike across Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant land to the Point San Luis lighthouse. About half a mile in, our group encountered two unescorted boys walking on the private road. They were tired and dehydrated, and it was unclear how they got onto plant property. One of the three PG&E docents with our group escorted them down to the gate.

If boys who are just exploring can breach the nuclear power plant's security so easily, I shudder to imagine what people with a nefarious plan might be able to do.

Cynthia Replogle

Oceano