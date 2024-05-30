Parachute party 

Peter J. Brown from Belmont must know what he's getting himself into.

He's probably taken a peek at past Oceano Community Services District (OCSD) board meetings and read the news coverage about all the dysfunction that hangs over it like a cloud of effervescent dog doodoo.

click to enlarge

And he's about to step in it as the OCSD's next permanent (ish?) general manager! Brown, who doesn't even start until June 10, has already managed to raise the hackles of Los Osos resident and OCSD hanger-on Julie Tacker, who was upset about the severance clause in his contract.

"If somebody wants a job and they're doing the job well, they don't need that kind of parachute, and that's where my issues are really with you and how this was negotiated," she said at a recent meeting. "Someone who wants the job doesn't need a parachute, they're going to do the job, they're going to do it well."

But, Julie, that clause isn't about Brown believing he can't do the job so much as it is about not trusting the dysfunctional OCSD board—a plane co-piloted by a punch-drunk board of directors that's on the struggle bus, attempting to navigate a trimotor that's been on fire for a few years now!

Brown actually needs more than a parachute because those things are flammable.

He's either smart or lucky. Brown's contract guarantees him a 12-month salary if the district fires him without cause before Jan. 1, 2026, and six months' worth if it happens in the following two years. His salary is almost $200,000.

As board member Shirley Gibson put it: "I'll say it this way, there's a price to pay for the last year and a half of district dysfunction and ugliness that has engulfed our district meetings."

Ugliness is putting it mildly. I would have tried to put in a clause about the board deliberations and how they should be conducted, the professionalism with which they should treat administrative staff, and the level of infighting that's allowed to waylay the district's responsibilities. Oh! That's called the Brown Act.

Community trust, once it's gone, is hard to get back. Just ask the Cambria Community Services District (CCSD), which can't catch a break when it comes to the clusterfuck previous boards and administrators left in their wake: The gift that has yet to give—the emergency water facility, I mean sustainable water facility, I mean wastewater treatment facility ... am I missing a name change? It's possible.

In 2014, the at-the-time board members slipped a desalination facility in through an emergency drought declaration allowance, built it along the San Simeon Creek, and didn't really get to use it. They shoved it through, despite protests from ratepayers who didn't want to take out a $9 million loan with interest to build something they didn't believe they needed.

And after the "emergency" was over, the CCSD was stuck with an expensive facility it couldn't use on 6 acres of Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area (ESHA) that it had no plans to mitigate for and a partly broken facility. The Regional Water Quality Control Board ordered Cambria to shut the plant down due to flooding issues.

In 2018, the CCSD sued the company that built the facility for constructing a problematic plant. The CCSD wanted $3.5 million in damages for the repairs the CCSD had to make to fix things, but ultimately settled for $1.75 million.

A handful of general managers and several different board members have cycled through since the facility's birth, and residents haven't really been happy with any of them.

The district had what CCSD board member Harry Farmer called a "problematic relationship" with the state and local agencies that oversee development. A 2020 application for a coastal development permit was denied due to all of the environmental issues associated with the plant, which was allowed to build first and ask for permission later due to the "emergency."

What's up with that, California? The California Coastal Commission told Gov. Jerry Brown to hold its beer during the drought? Seemed like a good idea at the time?

Nothing in the application addressed the major environmental problems with the project—and thus far, the CCSD still hasn't really figured out solutions to all of its issues. Instead of attempting to work through things in 2020, board members blamed SLO County for the CCSD's giant failure.

Cambrians are paying more than $660,000 annually until 2034 for a water supplementation system that doesn't supplement their water. I'd be pissed, too! WTF?

On top of that are rumors about the real intentions behind building the facility in the first place. Some residents believe the CCSD board wanted to open up the town to development, which has been outlawed since 2000 thanks to the Cambria's limited supply of water. Them's fighting words.

That's the pile of poop that the newest general manager, Matthew McElhenie, has inherited. A shitty mountain that he has to climb. I don't envy him. He has to rebuild trust in the district, bring a polarized community back to the middle ground, and submit a wastewater facility application that will satisfy his community, SLO County, and the Coastal Commission.

Whew. He needs a parachute. He probably should have asked for a better severance clause in his contract. Δ

The Shredder Community Services District is a party of one. Join the party at [email protected].