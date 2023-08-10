Got a News Tip?
August 10, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Our freedom is dying, and guns are to blame 

With more than 200-plus mass shootings so far this year, this nation's misinterpretation of the Second Amendment is a death sentence—suicide.

While lawmakers mumble incoherently about faulty mental health and background checks, the truth is that hoards of weapons flood our streets. Recently, noted criminologist James Densley stated on national media that mental health isn't the dominant problem. In reality, mental health records, if there are any, are private. He knows the motivations behind the shootings need to be studied, but with the shooters always being killed that is difficult.

More difficult than making laws to limit sales is the problem of weapons of war already owned by a public that is frightened and irresponsible. What is needed is a creative solution to get them out of private ownership. Limiting gun sales to those 21 years of age and older doesn't make any sense. A 21-year-old finger can pull a trigger as quickly as any other age finger.

Day after day, news media report more and more gun violence. It is beginning to seem commonplace. It is time for the federal government to override state rights, make laws for the entire country, and see that they are enforced without the sale of any assault weapons. Our homeland and freedom are dying—and not slowly.

j. f. langton

Templeton

