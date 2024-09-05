Oceano Dunes recreation is also a problem for Arroyo Grande Creek steelhead 

Lopez Dam isn't the only challenge for steelhead in the Arroyo Grande Creek ("Fish flop," Aug. 29). The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (ODSVRA) also poses a problem, as vehicles must cross the creek on Oceano Beach to access off-highway riding and car camping areas. The creek, crucial for steelhead and tidewater goby, connects with the ocean every winter and spring. Federally threatened South Central Coast steelhead migrate to the ocean annually but return to the creek to spawn, making the creek-ocean connection essential for their life cycle.

The California Coastal Commission has raised significant concerns about the impact of vehicular crossings on the creek's health. Driving through the creek alters its natural shape, causing bank collapse, erosion, and a reduction in water depth. The widening and meandering of the creek disrupts migration pathways and decreases the viability of steelhead migration. Furthermore, oil leaks and other pollutants from vehicles, including brake dust, contaminate the creek.

Both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) have recognized the substantial habitat disruption caused by vehicle crossings. CDFW recommended banning crossings when the creek is 12 inches deep, but Coastal Commission staff have documented severe damage from crossings at any depth. In 2021, the commission prohibited all vehicular crossings in the creek when it connects with water, but this ruling was overturned in court. The commission's appeal will be heard later this year. Long live the steelhead!

Lucia Casalinuovo

Oceano