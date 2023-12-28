Got a News Tip?
December 28, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Oceano doesn't need an airport 

The Oceano County Airport administration sought approval from the California Coastal Commission for a permit to "improve" the airport, including an exclusive campground, entertainment stage, lounge, bathrooms, showers, and private parking. However, on Dec. 15, 2023, the Coastal Commission urged the airport administration to withdraw its application. Before permitting anything, the commission wants a comprehensive plan that addresses environmental justice issues in accordance with the Coastal Act and environmental justice policy.

We would like an independent land use study to identify possible alternative future uses for that land. We already have airports 16 miles to the north and 30 miles to the south.

The Oceano Airport occupies 60 acres of restorable wetlands, crucial as a natural floodplain for the Arroyo Grande Creek. These wetlands are essential for Oceano's well-being, as demonstrated by the threat posed to residents during the levee breach last winter. The airport limits public access and recreational opportunities. With the current off-roading playground on our beach and dunes, Oceano lacks a safe and accessible beachfront.

The 60 acres now occupied by the airport could be restored into a wetlands park with trails and a small day-use area where residents and visitors can park and then walk to the beach. Oceano needs a safe pedestrian and bike path to the beach, a vehicle-free beach, and a park. Will the county ever listen?

Oceano Beach Community Association

