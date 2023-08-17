Morro Bay voters want real local control 

Opponents to a Morro Bay citizens' initiative, which aims to preserve current land use designations on the Embarcadero north of Beach Street, accurately described the initiative in "A deceptive measure" (Aug. 10). However, they cleverly use the word "freeze" to imply that it would block any further development.

Contrary to their claim, any proposal that fits the "box" of development will continue to move forward under the initiative. Any development that doesn't fit the "box," requiring a land use change, empowers the voters, not three City Council members, to make that decision.

Why is this change necessary? Experience over the last five years taught Morro Bay voters that they couldn't rely on their City Council to do the right thing for the community. For example, when residents asked for the least expensive new sewer plant, Morro Bay City Council chose the most expensive site and design. This was under the direction of the two previous mayors (Jamie Irons and John Headding) and a former council member (Marlys McPherson), all of whom signed the "deceptive" letter.

The letter defines "local control" as "council control." The Vistra memorandum of understanding and settlement agreement for the power plant property was signed by former Mayor Headding, setting into motion Vistra not needing any formalized public process. To say, "this measure limits local control" is ironic since it reduces the council's role as a power broker and gives the decision-making power back to the people.

Residents don't want three people deciding the city's fate. We want real local control: our voice, our vote on significant matters.

Barry Branin

Morro Bay