Morro Bay deserves an apology 

The Ironman staff owe the residents of Morro Bay an apology. Bad planning on that organization's part should not constitute gaslighting Morro Bay. The bay is not a placid duck pond. Due diligence would have revealed a current occurs during the outgoing or incoming tide. Thus, the swim should have been one-way with the tide from Coleman Park to the Morro Bay State Park boardwalk. Hopefully, Ironman takes responsibility and doesn't gaslight its next host.

Eric M. Rounds

Morro Bay