May 30, 2024 Opinion » Letters

More dollars than sense 

At the end of the piece titled "EVs are practical" (May 16), the author states, " ... and they can help save the environment at the same time." I wonder if Charles Linquist stopped to consider the damage to the environment caused by manufacturing two vehicles stacked in his driveway, or the solar panels he mentions that become toxic waste after about 25 years of use?

Rather than walking to Starbucks while your EV charges, maybe you could do your part for the environment by staying home or riding the bus.

Dan Smith

Arroyo Grande

