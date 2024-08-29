Julie Tacker cost Los Osos residents 

I was amused to see Julie Tacker still at it, mixing it up in a different town this time ("Right to speak," Aug. 22). As a lifelong Los Osos resident, each time I write a check to help pay off our gold-plated sewer system the vision of her tossing her shovel rather than building a sewer comes to mind. Had Los Osos built a sewer the first time it was proposed, the state and federal governments would have picked up most of the tab. Although it has since been eclipsed by other small towns, at the time it was completed, Los Osos had the most expensive user-financed sewer system in the U.S. I wouldn't give Ms. Tacker the time of day, let alone time to speak at a public function!

Michael Morin

Los Osos