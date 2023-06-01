It's time for change, as society isn't sustainable 

It is obvious that our priorities are fundamentally profit-based, putting a price on every living, breathing being that can never compete with an entity that neither breathes nor lives. So, I must conclude that for us to regain our rightful place among the living natural world dictated by the laws of nature vs. bottom line profit and loss statements, something has to change. Profit for profit's sake is not sustainable.

Our democracy was conceived on the moral principle of justice for all. And in the constitutional principle of governing using checks and balances for the day-to-day operation. It's not perfect by any means but the best of anything up until this point.

Checks and balances are no longer applicable. Truth is, it's devolved in to every man for himself and justice for all triaged to the highest bidder. In Europe they call this corruption, in America it's called lobbying.

Greed is not sustainable. Money needs constant input from outside sources to maintain its advantage. We are money's outside source. It's life force. We are the worker bees in this economic culture. Without our energy in exchange for a paycheck, money would be worthless.

Money needs us more than we need it. It needs our energy to harvest, rape, and pillage nature's gifts. We don't need oil, lithium, coal, gold, gas, or the stock market to prosper and grow. We need nature in all her glory and abundance.

Fear is what keeps us on the hamster wheel and in a constant state of senseless motion. FEAR, False Evidence Appears Real, is the wedge that divides us. Masters of fear teach us to fear and hate differences: age, gender, race, beliefs, creeds, ethnicity, weight, height, economic status, weakness, the list is endless.

Our strength is in our innate need to be at one and work in peace and harmony with each other. Harmony is in our DNA. Harmony is the great equalizer. Harmony is nature's prosperity.

What we do to nature we do to ourselves. Our natural instinct is to thrive and be abundant and at one with our energy source.

It is easy to tell what is good for us and what is not. If it invades, infringes, trespasses, kills, threatens, or destroys nature's limited resources—air, water, soil, flora and fauna, each other—then stop doing it. We have reached the point of no return. We have reached the precipice of our existence.

Changing our fear-based mindsets and the way we do business and embracing nature is going to catapult us to our next evolutionary step into the future. Speak now as warriors of peace and harmony for all humanity or forever live in fear.

Jeanne Blackwell

SLO