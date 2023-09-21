Independent commission could mean more voices 

After reading and reflecting on the Sept. 14 issue of New Times regarding an independent redistricting commission ("Board of Supervisors sparks discussion of independent redistricting commission"), I concluded that it might be a great answer to the problem of gerrymandered districts in SLO County. Even though the proposal calls for reasonable requirements for those citizens who would like to serve, Gary Kirkland of Atascadero claimed at the meeting "there's no such thing as an independent commission," adding that "the party with the most activists and people determined to serve on these things will take over."

Considering that gerrymandering is very prevalent by both major parties in controlling the outcome of various issues, an independent redistricting commission is an idea whose time has come, and there may be a way to ensure no party can dominate the process. In addition to the reasonable requirements suggested for potential candidates for the commission, all candidates must show their party registration. Selection of candidates must represent the full spectrum of voters, which includes the six registered parties, as well as nonparty, according to the Report of Registration County Summary public document. If the candidates were selected to reflect the report, based on descending quantity of each group in the spectrum, it might look like this: Democrat, 4; Republican, 3; No Party Preference, 2; American Independent, 1; Green, 1; Libertarian, 1; Peace and Freedom, 1.

The commission being proposed would then reflect SLO County. No party would dominate, the commissioners would have to build a consensus among the 13 for redistricting decisions, and it would hopefully result in districts that are a more equitable representation of voters.

Thomas Pope

Cambria