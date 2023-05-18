Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 18, 2023 Opinion » Letters

I hope the city of San Luis Obispo is listening 

Wow, am I impressed with the commentary and analysis of David Brodie and Allan Cooper ("Be better problem solvers," May 4). This entire article just speaks to my heart and so many of the concerns I have about recent decisions by the city. I think every agency and organization the world over have this same problem of not analyzing the entire problem or the possible solutions.

I intend to make copies and send them to the council members, along with my comments. These two men echo my thoughts exactly. I hope the right people listen and take appropriate actions. Great job.

Sharon Roberts

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Swept under the rug? Read More

  2. A challenge to the city of San Luis Obispo and all of us—be better problem solvers Read More

  3. We can't afford to keep Diablo Canyon open Read More

  4. SLO County's decision to close its safe parking site was predictable Read More

  5. An open letter about merging Oceano and Grover Beach Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation