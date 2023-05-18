I hope the city of San Luis Obispo is listening 

Wow, am I impressed with the commentary and analysis of David Brodie and Allan Cooper ("Be better problem solvers," May 4). This entire article just speaks to my heart and so many of the concerns I have about recent decisions by the city. I think every agency and organization the world over have this same problem of not analyzing the entire problem or the possible solutions.

I intend to make copies and send them to the council members, along with my comments. These two men echo my thoughts exactly. I hope the right people listen and take appropriate actions. Great job.

Sharon Roberts

San Luis Obispo