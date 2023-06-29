Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 29, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Greed causes homelessness 

Some people ask, "Why are there so many homeless?"

It ain't rocket science, when a room or converted garage is going for $1,200 a month maybe that's why? I paid $ 500 a month for rent for 11 years until I had to move in with my disabled mom. My landlords could have gotten double for the place but they figured they would get a better, stable renter for a lower price, and they were right.

I know a couple who really are not greedy people. They were going to rent out their legally converted garage in the west-side of A-Town for $800 a month until a property management firm told them that they could get at least $1,200 a month or more for it. They listened to the property management people. It's all about deciding that fine line of how much money you need to charge for rent, and greed seems to always override everything.

I have stage 4 colorectal cancer and if I didn't live with Mom I would be living out of my Volvo station wagon, homeless with cancer while on chemo-therapy. If you get $800 a month for Social Security disability, well then do the math! Greed sucks, but it seems to rule this country these last years.

Kevin Alf Lee

Santa Margarita

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Could this be 'weather weirding'? Read More

  2. Marginalizing victims Read More

  3. Regarding the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site: Read More

  4. Thanks for all the informative news and opinions Read More

  5. It's time to hold the Supreme Court accountable Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation