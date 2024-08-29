Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 29, 2024 Opinion » Letters

Elected officials, you work for us 

Julie Tacker is spot on ("Right to speak," Aug. 22). My question is, what are the elected city and county officials afraid of? Julie is always polite when she speaks, knowledgeable on the subject, and brings common sense to the podium. I think our elected officials need to remember who pays them. As I recall, we had a county supervisor, Adam Hill, who didn't like any of us having a three-minute voice. Since he took his life, unsavory things have come out about him. It's no wonder he didn't want us to speak out. Remember, elected officials, who you work for.

Sandi Tannler

Morro Bay

Readers Poll

Should Sentinel Peak be allowed to truck oil through the county?

  • Yes! It needs to restart its existing facilities.
  • No way! It's too dangerous.
  • Yes, but only with stricter safety assurances.
  • Maybe. I need more info.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Power of the public Read More

  2. Right to speak Read More

  3. Who needs a hug? Read More

  4. Energy, schmenergy Read More

  5. We are united Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation