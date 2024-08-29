Elected officials, you work for us 

Julie Tacker is spot on ("Right to speak," Aug. 22). My question is, what are the elected city and county officials afraid of? Julie is always polite when she speaks, knowledgeable on the subject, and brings common sense to the podium. I think our elected officials need to remember who pays them. As I recall, we had a county supervisor, Adam Hill, who didn't like any of us having a three-minute voice. Since he took his life, unsavory things have come out about him. It's no wonder he didn't want us to speak out. Remember, elected officials, who you work for.

Sandi Tannler

Morro Bay