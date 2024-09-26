Educate yourselves 

This November, voters will elect the people they want to represent them from president to Congress to state and local officials. Voters will also be asked to vote on ballot measures, enabling them to vote directly on laws that will impact their lives.

There are 10 state measures and a slew of local measures on the ballot.

Atascadero and Templeton voters will decide on school bonds, while Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, and Pismo Beach have sales tax measures on the ballot. Grover Beach voters will vote on water and sewer rates. Atascadero voters will decide if the city treasurer should be an appointed position. Voters in Morro Bay will decide whether to restrict changes to zoning and land use on the Morro Bay Power Plant property.

The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County urges voters to study each ballot measure carefully, read the supporting and opposing statements, find out what the measure would actually do, beware of vague language and misleading information, determine who the sponsors and opponents are, and consider the fiscal impact of the measure. For more information about the ballot measures on the Nov. 5 ballot, see the Easy Voter Guide at easyvoterguide.org.

The League's mission is to inform and empower voters. Elections are the way voters exercise their power and determine what they want to happen in the future. We urge everyone to register to vote, study the candidates and issues, vote, and encourage your family and friends to do the same.

Ann Havlik

Elizabeth Manak

co-presidents

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County