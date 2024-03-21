Biden will see our country through its current challenges 

Thank you for your opinion article, "The usual suspects?" (Shredder, March 7). I usually appreciate your satirical spin and acerbic wit on the issues of the day. However, I don't agree with your portrayal of President Joe Biden as "Bumbling Joe."

I wrote him a letter early last year with regard to our current threat to democracy and the attempted coup of Jan. 6, 2021. I sent him copies of excerpts from The FBI Story as published in 1957, which indicates that our country's balance of power would never allow a tyrant to take over our country, as there were too many checks and balances in place. In order for our nation to fall, our justice system, for example would need to be wielded as a political cudgel against our enemies foreign and domestic, both real and perceived. Since that story was written, dangerous changes have occurred including the Supreme Court's decision to evaluate former President Trump's case regarding absolute immunity from prosecution over acts committed while he was president.

President Biden answered my letter and agreed with me that those who would seek to illegally interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to a duly elected president of the United States of America must be stopped. I was very impressed with President Biden's State of the Union address and believe that that version of Biden can successfully save our democracy and freedoms that two out of five Americans seem to take for granted based on voting statistics concerning general election participation.

President Biden has the experience and determination to see our country through our present challenges and beyond. Please consider that he is devoting his life's energy to make the future better for us all.

Gregory Klein

Santa Maria