Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 25, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Americans should be more appalled 

The Supreme Court has a serious ethics problem, and the latest revelations about Clarence Thomas should be alarming to every American.

For 20 years, Thomas has accepted high-end, luxury, all-expense-paid vacations around the world from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. What's more, he also sold three properties to the billionaire and never reported it on his financial disclosures.

And now, it's come to light that Crow paid the private school tuition for Thomas' grandnephew. And he never disclosed any of it to the public.

Supreme Court decisions impact every facet of American life. Because of this, justices must be held to the highest ethical standards. When Americans see news like this about Clarence Thomas—or any other justice—the court demonstrates that it cannot hold itself accountable and it doesn't take its responsibilities seriously.

A court with no legitimacy only hurts the American people. It's time for Congress to pass a Supreme Court code of ethics to bring legitimacy back to the court.

Bari St. James

Cayucos

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Anomalous creature Read More

  2. Now is Republicans' time to cast away Donald Trump Read More

  3. Our elected leaders need to do more for the nation Read More

  4. I hope the city of San Luis Obispo is listening Read More

  5. Protect accountability to taxpayers by keeping the state's Board of Equalization Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation