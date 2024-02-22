A space for discussion 

The fact that you offer residents the opportunity to discuss various points of view (not too outlandish) is one of the things I respect and enjoy the most about your publication. The Feb. 1 opinion pieces from Kathy Riedemann ("Trump and the insurrection") and Kathi Mendes Gulley ("Lost faith") presented entirely different viewpoints on two subjects that were in the previous week's publication.

How great it would be if we could all just sit down around the table and calmly discuss these differing views, looking for common ground and actual solutions to problems we are dealing with every single day. This is what Congress has forgotten, how to respectfully listen to a different point of view, find common ground, and move forward with at least partial solutions to problems that are not going away.

We are paying the members of Congress to do nothing, while the people of Ukraine are fighting their hearts out to save their country and their freedom. Why does one problem need to be tied to another? Solving our immigration and border problems have nothing to do with allowing Putin and Russia to destroy Ukraine. How do we light a fire under Congress to do their jobs?

Sharon Roberts

San Luis Obispo