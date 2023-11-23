A shaky coalition 

The recent war in Gaza over Hamas terrorism has highlighted a weakness in the Democrats' coalition of grievance groups. They may soon find that any political alliance of identity groups whose only common attribute is a shared conviction that they are "victims" may not be as cohesive as they'd thought, and may make even the famously fractious Republicans seem like a cozy, collegial confederation in comparison.

Progressives like to celebrate what many call their "intersectional alliance" of groups who insist that they are the victims of others, typically the white, male, religious, straight, cisgendered, wealthy, and gun owning, and argue that they must work together to protect themselves from these deplorable ogres. But this "coalition of the aggrieved" may soon have to face the fact that many of their constituent groups are, in fact, in unavoidable conflict with each other, something which may make them very difficult to join together in common cause.

In the war in Gaza, many progressive Jews have been surprised and dismayed to find themselves under bitter attack from other progressives. Many are feeling shocked and betrayed by the vitriol directed against them by those who they had counted as friends and allies in a shared struggle against oppression. While sometimes couched in language of concern for the people of Gaza, or for Palestinian independence, a distinct anti-Semitic tone has frequently bubbled to the surface as mobs chant, "From the river to the sea," which I interpret as a clear call to eradicate Israel and the Jews, and by justifying or denying the slaughter, decapitation, and kidnapping of Israeli civilians, including children and the elderly.

Of course, not all support for the Palestinians can be attributed to anti-Semitism. Some can instead be attributed to the foundational "class struggle" narrative long advanced by the left. The Palestinians are an impoverished, relatively powerless population, while Israel is a wealthy, developed, and relatively powerful nation. Thus, to progressives, it necessarily follows that the Palestinians must be in the right, while Israel must be at fault. Once you know who the players are, no consideration of the actual facts and specifics is necessary.

Biden is in a tough spot. Many Muslim Americans, another Democratic constituency, are very unhappy with him for his support of Israel and have joined with progressives in protest. And, there is also a sharp conflict between Muslim theology and Democratic views on the rights of women and the LGBTQ community, both Democratic mainstays. So far, a sympathetic media has downplayed the conflict, but can you imagine the outcry if Muslim theology were to receive the same level of scrutiny and criticism as does Christian theology, or if the Muslim community were to publicly oppose the women's and LGBTQ agenda?

This is not the only internal Democratic conflict. Several columns ago, I described the developing conflict between Democratic women and the transgender movement, over allowing biological men to compete in women's sports and in allowing men to invade women's spaces, merely upon a declaration of feminine identity. Once the Democratic platform's impact on Title IX rights are fully appreciated, the Democrats can expect more pushback from women.

Another intramural battleground is the conflict over affirmative action between Asians on one hand, and Blacks and Latinos on the other. No matter how much sophistry and obfuscation is deployed, it is impossible to disguise the fact that admitting Black and Latino students over Asian and white students is unavoidably divisive.

The Democratic coalition has been stressed before. For example, organized labor fought against anti-discrimination laws during the early days of the civil rights movement, concerned about having to share job opportunities. Even today, labor fears competition for jobs from immigration. And, of course, the union's push for higher wages fuels the inflation that hurts the "ordinary person"—the professed backbone of the Democratic party.

The conflict over policies forcing Americans to buy electric cars and appliances pits environmentalists against poor people, two of the Democrats' core constituencies. While affluent liberals can easily afford to buy Teslas and new appliances to comply, the poor can't.

Where is it headed? It is unlikely that there will be a mass abandonment of the Democratic Party. Democratic voters tend to be too "branded" to switch, and their loathing of Republicans is too strong. But, there may be a gradual shedding of membership as individuals reach the conclusion that the party no longer serves them, especially if the Republicans moderate their image. Already, Latinos are leaving, as have some Black and LGBTQ voters. The war and progressive reaction to it may also result in some liberal Jews reevaluating their ties.

Will the desperate Democrats be forced to depend on their old standby of repeatedly shrieking "Trump!" at their membership to get restless? Δ

John Donegan is a retired attorney in Pismo Beach who enjoys watching the liberals squirm as they try and reconcile and conceal their differences. Respond by sending a letter to [email protected].

