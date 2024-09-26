A-24 is insurance 

I urge a yes vote on Measure A-24 on the ballot this November in Morro Bay to ensure that the land use designation for particular areas of our city will not change without the Morro Bay residents' consent. Under the Morro Bay general plan adopted by the City Council and approved by the California Coastal Commission, the particular areas at issue include a portion of the harbor area just east of Morro Rock as well as 63 acres of the former power plant property. No other properties in Morro Bay are involved in this measure. The current designation for these areas as specified in Morro Bay's general plan adopted in 2021 is limited to commercial/recreational fishing for the harbor area and visitor-serving commercial for the former power plant area.

The current power plant property owner is in the process of seeking a land use change to industrial in order for its proposed battery energy storage system project to move forward. Initiative A-24 would require that any such change in land use approved by the City Council would also require a subsequent vote and approval by a majority of Morro Bay voters. I believe these particular areas of land are so important to the future of Morro Bay that its citizens should have input and a final say.

To protect the natural beauty of Morro Bay's waterfront as well as the safety of its natural habitat, residents, and tourists, vote yes on A-24. Think of this as an insurance policy.

Norm Williams

Morro Bay