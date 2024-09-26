Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 26, 2024 Opinion » Letters

A-24 is insurance 

I urge a yes vote on Measure A-24 on the ballot this November in Morro Bay to ensure that the land use designation for particular areas of our city will not change without the Morro Bay residents' consent. Under the Morro Bay general plan adopted by the City Council and approved by the California Coastal Commission, the particular areas at issue include a portion of the harbor area just east of Morro Rock as well as 63 acres of the former power plant property. No other properties in Morro Bay are involved in this measure. The current designation for these areas as specified in Morro Bay's general plan adopted in 2021 is limited to commercial/recreational fishing for the harbor area and visitor-serving commercial for the former power plant area.

The current power plant property owner is in the process of seeking a land use change to industrial in order for its proposed battery energy storage system project to move forward. Initiative A-24 would require that any such change in land use approved by the City Council would also require a subsequent vote and approval by a majority of Morro Bay voters. I believe these particular areas of land are so important to the future of Morro Bay that its citizens should have input and a final say.

To protect the natural beauty of Morro Bay's waterfront as well as the safety of its natural habitat, residents, and tourists, vote yes on A-24. Think of this as an insurance policy.

Norm Williams

Morro Bay

Readers Poll

What's your favorite fall event?

  • I love a good harvest festival!
  • All concerts all the time!
  • Everything to do with food.
  • Holiday shopping at art shows and craft fairs.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The War Department? Read More

  2. People are working to resolve divisiveness and incivility Read More

  3. Charles Varni is no good for Oceano Read More

  4. Safeguarding the public Read More

  5. The great divide Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation