Yvonne Kimball selected as the next Morro Bay city manager 

Starting on Aug. 14, Morro Bay will have a new city manager after the City Council voted to hire Yvonne Kimball at its June 13 meeting.

"I am delighted to welcome Yvonne Kimball as the new city manager of Morro Bay," Mayor Carla Wixom said in a press release. "We look forward to working with her to build a brighter future for Morro Bay."

Forty-one people applied for the position, which the council narrowed down to six candidates—all of whom were interviewed in a closed session meeting—then two, before zeroing in on Kimball.

"Naturally I was drawn by Morro Bay's beauty—who wouldn't be?" Kimball told New Times with a laugh. "I was born and raised in a harbor city in China ... being able to return to a harbor city is heartwarming for me."

Kimball looks to continue the work started by previous City Manager Scott Collins, who left his role in March of this year, and Interim City Manager Greg Carpenter, who stepped up to fill the gap.

She told New Times that she is looking forward to continuing work on several city projects once her role officially begins in August.

"I would say the traffic improvement plan at the corner of Main Street and Highway 101, the Vistra battery energy storage system, and infrastructure improvement for the harbor and its long-term sustainability are three current projects I am eager to get involved in," Kimball said.

She is stepping into a familiar role, as she currently works for the city of Jackson, California, where she has served as city manager since 2017. Prior to her work in Jackson, she also served as city manager of Bowling Green, Florida, from 2008 to 2011 and the town manager for Dewey-Humboldt in Arizona from 2012 to 2017.

In Jackson, she oversaw all operations—specifically implementing a $20 million budget for capital improvement projects, a $12 million sewer plant improvement project, and a $10 million operational budget.

"Her impressive track record of success and her commitment to public service make her an excellent choice for this important role," Mayor Wixom told New Times. "I am confident that Yvonne will bring fresh ideas and a collaborative approach to our city government."

Kimball said she is excited and honored to begin working with Morro Bay, telling New Times that she and her family are looking forward to calling Morro Bay their new home.

"I immigrated to the U.S., inspired by the concept of 'a government of the people, by the people, for the people,' and Morro Bay embodies that concept," she said. "It has a very engaged citizenry. ... I am in awe of their courage and determination to advocate for their beliefs.

"I believe my experience and skills can help the city and its people navigate through challenges that will ultimately lead to positive changes." Δ