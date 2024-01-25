Supervisors green-light Templeton gas station 

The controversial East Bennet Village gas station project in Templeton is moving forward after the SLO County Board of Supervisors denied an appeal of the project at its Jan. 23 meeting.

"Templeton will now be home to the largest gas station in the county. ... Yay!" appellant and Templeton resident Joe Jarboe told New Times.

The 2.47-acre site where the station is an acre larger than the county's current largest gas station—in Atascadero—according to data produced on the Project Templeton website, which opposes the project. New Times was unable to independently verify the information.

The Board voted 3-2 to uphold the county Planning Commission's approval of the Doug Filipponi-led project, set to be built off Highway 101 on Las Tablas Road. The Planning Commission voted to approve the 24-hour gas station proposal 2-1—with two members absent—in August 2023.

NEXT UP With the East Bennet Village gas station project approved, residents like Joe Jarboe can only look on as the largest gas station in the county is built in his small North County town.

Second District Supervisor Bruce Gibson and 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding voted to approve the appeal, citing similar concerns to those expressed by the Templeton Area Advisory Group (TAAG) which recommended that the Planning Commission deny the proposal in June 2023.

TAAG made its recommendation after multiple meetings with Filipponi, who altered the proposal to better align with the town's planning standards.

However, the project wasn't adjusted to account for what TAAG sees as direct conflicts with the area's land-use plans. These include having a fully staffed 24-hour gas station, underground fuel storage tanks, and a large lighted signage.

"I'm not sure the information here [in the staff report] supports allowing that 24-hour operation nor the exception that is asked for this square footage of signage," Gibson said on Jan. 23. "On that basis, I will be opposing this motion [to deny the appeal] in the matter of respecting the community and letting them design a community they find acceptable to their needs."

First District Supervisor John Peschong, who hails from Templeton, which is in his district; 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg; and 5th District Supervisor Debbie Arnold all voted to deny the appeal—citing Filipponi's property rights and the benefits the project would bring to the local economy.

However, even if it is Filipponi's property, Jarboe argues that he felt the board should have taken a closer look at the property's boundaries. He alleged that Filipponi did a "minor lot" line adjustment that changed the property's two lots, isolating one so it wouldn't touch single-family home lots nearby.

County documents show that Filipponi did make modifications to the lot in 2020.

"Filipponi created development potential for gas stations directly from the lot line adjustment," Jarboe said noting that this would in turn conflict with county regulations.

Jarboe said he is unsure what his next steps will be.

"I think in the end the county wanted this project for revenue," he said. "As the cliché goes—you can't fight city hall." Δ