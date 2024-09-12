Got a News Tip?
September 12, 2024 News » Cannabis Corner

SLO introduces ordinance for retail cannabis deliveries 

Cannabis retail storefronts in the city of San Luis Obispo can now prepare to make deliveries to customers.

The SLO City Council unanimously introduced a draft ordinance that amends zoning regulations in the municipal code to allow cannabis stores to make retail deliveries as long as they possess the appropriate conditional use permits.

AT YOUR DOOR Retail cannabis storefronts in the city of San Luis Obispo can now apply for an amendment to their existing conditional use permits, which will let them make deliveries from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • File Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • AT YOUR DOOR Retail cannabis storefronts in the city of San Luis Obispo can now apply for an amendment to their existing conditional use permits, which will let them make deliveries from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Economic resiliency, cultural vitality, and financial sustainability were prioritized as major city goals in the 2023-25 financial plan," Cannabis Business Coordinator Ivana Gomez said at the Sept. 3 meeting. "The proposed amendments align with these goals by providing more flexible sales avenues for operators, therefore supporting the local economy and contributing to the city's financial sustainability."

Currently, SLO has two retail storefronts—Megan's Organic Market and SLO Cal Roots. There's space for one more store to crop up, according to the municipal code that limits the storefront number to three. On the other hand, there is no limit to the number of city-based delivery-only cannabis businesses, though there are currently none based in SLO. Both groups can make deliveries from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The move to allow deliveries comes on the heels of last year's Annual Cannabis Business Program Update when councilmembers asked staff to amend the program to allow storefronts to make deliveries. It served to streamline the zoning regulation setup for commercial cannabis activity that didn't explicitly demonstrate that retail storefronts may also deliver in their respective zones.

While a second reading of the ordinance may take place before formal adoption, existing retail storefronts that want to make deliveries may apply for an amendment to their existing conditional use permit, which is subject to departmental review and Planning Commission approval.

"During that review process for a conditional use permit, all commercial cannabis businesses are required to submit a security plan to the review and approval of the Police Department's representative of the cannabis program," Gomez said. Δ

