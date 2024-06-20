SLO County Clerk-Recorder's Office operates pop-up vital records service in Atascadero June 22 

Closed for the past four years, the Atascadero branch of the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office will live a new life as a weekend pop-up site producing vital records.

Deputy County Clerk-Recorder Amy Webster told New Times that accessibility was at the forefront of her office's mind.

"We have transaction hours that close 30 minutes prior to our office closing each day, so we know that impedes it even a little bit more," she said. "We're just trying to think of creative ways to be able to allow residents of the county to access records in a nontraditional manner."

Those interested in receiving copies of birth, death, or marriage certificates need to begin the application process online but can also fill it out in person at the SLO County Clerk-Recorder's Atascadero office on June 22.

The County Clerk-Recorder's Office in SLO is open only on weekdays. With its Atascadero office opening on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a mobile vital records clinic, North County residents gain a convenient day to receive copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates.

Located on the second floor of the Atascadero Library at 6565 Capistrano Ave., the secondary county clerk-recorder office has been closed since the pandemic hit. That site isn't staffed throughout the year for clerk-recorder services, according to Webster. County staff made the existing kiosks and registers operational for the daylong pop-up event.

Interested attendees looking to access vital records don't need an appointment but do need to begin their application online at crrecords.slocounty.ca.gov/SLOWeb/action/ACTIONGROUP201S1.

Can't access the application electronically for some reason? The Atascadero office will still accept in-person applications and payments and mail the records to the recipient instead.

Copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates cost $32, $24, and $17, respectively. Applicants are required to bring a form of ID, and county staff will accept payment in cash, check, or credit card (except for American Express).

"They have to be housed in our county," Webster said. "If someone lives in our county but were born in another county, they're not going to be able to get their record that day."

But such locals can fill out an application with county staff who will notarize it for a $10 fee. They will also provide information on sending that attested application to the county of their birth and other steps applicants need to take.

Webster told New Times that the county Clerk-Recorder's Office is being proactive by offering such a weekend service. Requests for vital records make up one of the highest demands for the office, averaging at 163 certificates a week.

"We have had a lot of feedback asking for services at the North County office," she said. "This is kind of our small step in that direction. Doing it on a Saturday, we're hoping will also reach another population, for anyone who just can't make it Monday through Friday."

The success of the Atascadero pop-up will determine the future of similar opportunities across SLO County. County staff will conduct tests and monitor the number of staff available to oversee each potential site.

"We're also looking at doing some of the events at the city and county libraries," Webster said. "For instance, possibly, the Arroyo Grande Library, ... the Morro Bay Library, ... the city of Paso library on a Saturday. Maybe Oceano."

