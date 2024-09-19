San Simeon Pier repairs underway after storm damage 

The San Simeon Pier is starting reconstruction after being closed for nearly a year due to structural damage.

"This is a full rehabilitation of the pier," California State Parks SLO Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat said about the project that started at the pier on Sept. 16.

Built by SLO County in 1957 for recreational purposes, the pier is now part of Hearst San Simeon State Park. Previously, the pier was used for commercial fishing and trading services dating back to before the construction of Hearst Castle.

According to Falat, park officials have been monitoring the structure and safety of the pier since 2018 and have seen a steady decline in its structure since then.

After major storms in 2021, the park was forced to close off portions of the pier due to detached pilings—vertical supports used to anchor the pier into the sea floor. By October 2023, and after even more historic storms, the pier was damaged enough to be closed entirely.

"Having it closed is definitely not something that we want to have happen, but we want to make sure that the pier is safe," Falat said. "We want to return the pier back to a state where it is safe and can be enjoyed by the millions of visitors that come to the coast here and enjoy it year after year."

Falat said the entire project is estimated to take about eight months, depending on weather and tidal conditions.

Construction of the 850-foot-long structure includes replacing any missing or deteriorating pilings and cross bracing, building new upper railings and deck, as well as installing a new water line in order for the structure to be fully operational.

In total, the project is estimated to cost $4.5 million, and Falat said State Parks has been preparing for this expense since the damage started in 2021.

"It's been a long time coming," he said. "And we're looking forward to the visitors coming back and enjoying what they haven't been able to enjoy for the last year."

According to Falat, marine wildlife safety will be carefully monitored throughout the project with the help of contracted professionals.

"We will have monitors on site during the work so that they can ensure that [the project] is following all those rules and regulations, along with my environmental staff," he said. "There's a whole slew of folks that are there just to ensure ... it adheres to all CEQA [California Environmental Quality Act] processes."

While a portion of the nearby parking lot will be roped off for material storage, beach access will remain open during construction. Δ