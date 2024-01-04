Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

January 04, 2024 News

Public Works needs grant money to implement Vineyard Drive changes 

By

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department plans to seek permission from the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 9 to begin applying for state grants for much-needed improvements along Vineyard Drive in Templeton.

"What we are effectively doing is asking the board if it is OK to seek funding through grants for the actual implementation of the plan," SLO County Public Works Transportation Manager Joshua Roberts said.

click to enlarge NEXT UP Once the SLO County Public Works Department has permission from the Board of Supervisors to seek grant funding, the department can begin implementing an improvement project for Templeton's busiest road. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
  • Photo Courtesy Of San Luis Obispo County
  • NEXT UP Once the SLO County Public Works Department has permission from the Board of Supervisors to seek grant funding, the department can begin implementing an improvement project for Templeton's busiest road.

With the road bisecting most of Templeton, Vineyard Elementary School and the Trader Joe's shopping area are impacted by the high traffic on Vineyard Drive. The road congestion, Roberts said, in turn creates unsafe crossing routes for students, parents, and drivers who use the road daily.

The plan aims to alleviate some of the congestion by potentially introducing new sidewalks and bike lanes along Vineyard Drive for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as alternative crossing routes to avoid constant stops for vehicles along the road.

However, Roberts told New Times that these solutions will require more grant funding before county Public Works can more fully understand the scale of what is possible.

"With the board already giving us the thumbs up, we are now basically just scoping out and seeing what projects we can do once we get access to funds," Roberts said. "It's not going to be something where people notice a big change once we get the approval, but it will move the project forward into its next steps."

Once approved, Public Works will work with the California State Association of Counties Grants Initiative as needed to plan and prepare its grant applications. That process involves applying, being denied, and reapplying to different grants, Roberts said.

According to Roberts, this is not the first time Public Works has turned to grants for Vineyard Drive improvements. In 2022, a grant from San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) funded public outreach, statistical analysis, and potential solutions for the roadway's issues.

That funding and support from SLOCOG, Roberts said, was instrumental in developing a plan for Vineyard Drive's more pressing concerns and also its long-term future.

"Working with SLOCOG really helped us get this project off the ground, so we are hoping we can continue that momentum once we start applying and hopefully receiving these grants," he said.

Roberts hopes that whatever funding the county receives enables Public Works to fully implement the Vineyard Drive plan, rather than just portions of it.

"Assuming the board approves our request, it will allow us to seek potential private funding to help implement different parts of the plan," Roberts said. "However, we won't know how much we are looking and what we are looking for until we scope out those grants." Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Federal government sues Meathead Movers alleging age discrimination Read More

  2. Local neurosurgeon named SLO County physician of 2023 Read More

  3. South Higuera residents want CEQA review of planned homeless shelter Read More

  4. Grant money brings recreational opportunities to Oceano Read More

  5. Year in Review: SLO County is still recovering from 2023, starting with the historic damage wrought by January's storms Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation