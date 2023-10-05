Pismo Beach police to relocate while department building gets makeover 

The Pismo Beach Police Department is about to move into three temporary trailers as its current facility undergoes remodeling.

Jorge Garica, Pismo Beach's city manager, said that the trailers will need to be configured to meet the city's specifications.

Photo Courtesy Of Photo From Pismo Beach Internal Investigation Records

MOVING INTO TRAILERS The Pismo Beach Police Department will renovate their second story by reducing unnecessary hallways to make the space more accessible.

"We anticipate that we will begin operating in early spring 2024," Garcia told New Times in an email.

On Oct. 3, the Pismo City Council voted unanimously to support the move and the Public Safety Facility Project. Reconstruction of the department's building will take around 36 months to complete. During that time the Police Department will be moved to 330 Main St. where the existing building was demolished to allow room for the trailers to fit.

Relocating the force will cost an estimated $318,000, which will come out of the public safety facility's $1.1 million budget.

While most of the Police Department's day-to-day activities will be the same, the temporary trailers won't have booking cells. Garcia said those arrested in Pismo Beach will be placed in another facility.

"Individuals that are arrested for serious crimes are taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail for bookings," Garcia said.

The Public Safety Facility Project aims to implement the city's goal of reducing fire response times by more than one minute, updating the Police Station to meet current and future needs, and honoring the city's history by incorporating the façade of the city's original elementary school into the new design, according to a staff report from May 2, 2023.

Garcia said that the Police Department isn't the only building receiving a makeover. The Fire Department will also have to temporarily relocate while the city incorporates bricks from the original schoolhouse into the new design plans.

"The Fire Department will be primarily responding out of Pismo Beach Veterans Hall on Bello Street. We will be making modifications to the parking areas to accommodate their needs during construction," he said. "We anticipate construction to start May 2024 and be completed November 2025." Δ