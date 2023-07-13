Paso school board criticized for prolonged discussions about 'divisive' topics 

After a third review at its July 11 meeting, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) board decided it needed more legal clarification before finalizing its flag placement policy for school grounds.

"As soon as we get the legal advice, our goal is to bring it back as soon as possible," Superintendent Curt Debost said at the meeting.

Since June 13, the PRJUSD school board has been reviewing its flag policy for classrooms, following concerns levied by community members and board member Kenney Enney over the placement of Pride flags inside district classrooms.

But the length of time it's taking to finalize district policy and ongoing debate among board members—including another discussion sparked on July 11 through a motion from board member Dorian Baker—have garnered criticism from local community members and parents.

"At last night's PRJUSD meeting, Trustee Baker tried to modify the language of a board policy about Ceremonies and Observances in a way that would prevent any flag other than the U.S. and California Flag from being displayed in classrooms," Tracy Dauterman told New Times. "Fortunately, the motion was voted down and the issue tabled, but this is the third reading of policy, which barely mentions flags."

Dauterman is one of multiple parents who have voiced their concern and fatigue over continued political debates occurring not just in the Paso school district, but in school districts across the United States.

"Divisive topics such as gender identity, the display of Pride flags, book challenges, [critical race theory] hysteria are manufactured crises intended to create chaos and divide communities," Dauterman said. "None of these discussions make children safer at schools nor do these tactics result in improved academic performance."

Superintendent Dubost said that he intends to have a formal change ready for the board to vote on prior to the Aug. 17 start to the school year to ensure the policy can be properly understood and enforced before students return to campus to avoid further classroom controversy.

Dauterman and other parents argue that continued discussion about district flag policy will only lead to uncomfortable and unsafe environments at district schools.

"These actions result in uncomfortable work environments for teachers and administrators, angry parents and community members, and they single out a small group of students and put them at the risk of bullying or worse," she said. "Now, [the flag policy] will be brought up again in one of the August meetings—likely drawing a large crowd of community members to comment on why they are for or against a limit on flags."

Ultimately, Dauterman and her group are most concerned about the effect this will have on who they consider to be the most important group in the district should it continue to drag out—the students.

"I am frustrated at the board members who choose party politics time and time again, to the detriment of our teachers, administrators, parents, community, and students," she said. "It's supposed to be about the students." Δ