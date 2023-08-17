Paso Mayor Steve Martin dies at 71 after private cancer battle 

At the beginning of the Aug. 15 Paso Robles City Council meeting, the city announced that longtime Mayor Steve Martin had passed away the previous evening after a private battle with cancer.

Martin's longtime friend and former Atascadero Mayor Tom O'Malley read a statement prepared by Martin explaining the cause of his recent absences from meetings and the illness he had been battling.

Photo Courtesy Of The City Of Paso Robles

DEDICATED DUTY Steve W. Martin, who served as Paso Robles Mayor since 2014, passed away alongside his family on the evening of August 14.

"As I prepared to resume positions as mayor for a third consecutive term I learned I had an aggressive form of cancer," Martin's statement read. "Initial analysis indicated surgery within a couple of months would cure me. Unfortunately, complications intervened, giving the cancer opportunity to spread and become incurable."

Martin, who was 71 when he passed, wrote that he had no knowledge of this cancer when he campaigned for office and—if he had known—he would not have run. He added that he made every effort to do his job as mayor to the fullest extent by attending virtual meetings and working as he could.

According to the city's press release, Mayor Pro Tempore John Hamon will assume the duties of mayor while the city waits to fill of the role at a later date. Martin's family representatives also informed the city that they are planning a public remembrance of him sometime within the next 30 days.

The entire council expressed condolences to Martin's family and praised him for his tenacity in spite of his illness.

"Steve was a trusted colleague, a good friend, a thoughtful leader, and the ultimate public servant," Hamon said via press release.

Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-San Luis Obispo) honored Martin for his efforts in enhancing North County.

"Mayor Martin's vision and dedication to the city of Paso Robles and our region are an example for all of us," Addis said in a statement. "The Central Coast has lost a tireless and effective leader with [his] passing."

Martin served as mayor for nearly a decade, starting in 2014 after spending time as a council member in 2012.

While in office, he focused on the economic development and growth of Paso Robles as a city, taking the lead on projects such as the development of the city's downtown district and spaceport.

Martin's final words urged the community to work together.

"Now, as always, I hold all of you and our community to my heart, urging you to let your differences be subordinate to your desire to care for one another," his letter concluded. "Remember to stay informed, stay involved, and stay strong, Paso Robles." Δ