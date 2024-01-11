Parents' rights advocates speak out against potential state tackle football ban 

A recently proposed California State Assembly bill that would ban tackle football for children under 12 by 2026 is under fire by North County parents' rights activists.

"California legislators are having a hearing on Wednesday at 9 a.m. regarding banning youth football for 12 and under," Templeton parent and school board member Jennifer Grinager said in a Facebook post on Jan. 5. "If they are successful with this, they will likely do the same with other sports."

The bill—proposed by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) and passed out of the Arts, Entertainment, Sports, and Tourism Committee on a 5-2 vote on Jan. 10—is rooted in studies that show high concussion rates in youth tackle football players were detrimental to brain development.

Grinager called the bill government overreach that violated parental rights.

Photo Courtesy Of Templeton Youth Football Program

TACKLE TROUBLE Templeton parent Jennifer Grinager is concerned that a recently proposed State Assembly Bill banning tackle football for those under 12 may lead spill over into other youth sports.

The bill also received attention from the far-right group Moms For Liberty. Grinager founded SLO County's chapter of the national organization.

"Parents! The state is trying to ban youth tackle football. This is another attack on parental rights," a Jan. 6 Facebook post from the organization read. "If anyone is available to attend the hearing [in Sacramento] to oppose, we need bodies in seats."

Grinager—who's also a Templeton Unified School District board member but spoke to New Times in her capacity as a parent—said that the choice of whether to allow a child to play tackle football should remain up to parents.

"We do not need the government telling us what we can and cannot do as parents," she said. "Parents should be the final say, especially when we can do the research on our own and come to our conclusions."

She added that it wasn't always clear whether tackle football was appropriate for her kids, but that changed with her son.

"Once he started growing it seemed natural that tackling and being active was something that he wanted to do," she said. "So, I started going to games and doing research on the impressive improvements that were made on helmet tech and realized it wasn't as scary as I thought."

Her son has ADHD and high-functioning autism, which she said tackle football helps him deal with day to day.

"He has so much social anxiety," she said. "So for him to be able to play and work with a team while also having the physical activity—it's just so important."

Rugby player Erik Madsen replied to Grinager's post saying that the bill specifically targets tackle football because of the concerns related to head trauma but other forms of the sport would be unaffected.

"Flag football would still be fine. I doubt that they'd come for other sports, [and are] more than likely to modify rules for player safety if anything," Madsen said in his reply. "I think this is in regards to all the research coming out regarding CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] and the long-term effects of contact sports over a lifetime of impacts." Δ