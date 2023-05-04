OCSD rejects feasibility study on Grover Beach merger 

Often marked by scant attendance, the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD) office swelled with a packed house on April 26 as throngs of heated residents heckled, jeered, and laughed at the public discussion about possibly becoming one with Grover Beach for financial and infrastructural boosts.

"The sales tax would increase by 1.5 percent, from 7.25 to 8.75," resident Shawn Ivey said at the meeting. "The roads wouldn't be maintained by the county anymore. They would be maintained by Grover. They can't really even keep their own roads maintained very well."

The OCSD discussion stemmed from 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding's suggestion that annexing Oceano into Grover Beach could help pay for continued emergency fire services in the region. In response, the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) issued a memorandum that laid out the process for such a proposal.

"Ultimately, whether a proposal for a 'merger' is submitted to LAFCO is a decision that would be made by the city and CSD," LAFCO Executive Officer Rob Fitzroy wrote in the April 14 memo. "No proposal for a 'merger' has been submitted to LAFCO for consideration to date."

OCSD board members made half of that decision at their April 26 meeting. In a 3-2 vote with Directors Charles Varni and Beverly Joyce-Suneson dissenting, the board rejected pursuing a feasibility study for the merger.

"Not enough people knew about [the merger], especially the Latino community," board President Allene Villa told New Times. "I didn't hear anyone [talk] or see anything written in Spanish about it. I know there's no spokesperson besides myself to reach out to the Latino community."

Villa added that the prime concern for people was that the merger would dilute Oceano's character. She said she's open to considering a feasibility study again if enough residents show interest. But even then, it wouldn't be brought back to the table for at least six months.

"I think that vote should be respected," she said.

Supervisor Paulding also contended with the Oceano crowd and allegations that his annexation suggestion held a hidden agenda. During public comment, he said that the feasibility study would have been a partnership between Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, and San Luis Obispo County.

"I know that an estimate was $75,000, [with] $25,000 from each ... it could give us more info so we could do more outreach," Paulding said. "It's pretty clear what the overwhelming sentiment is in this room. It's also clear that Oceano has some community pride."

Though the crowd erupted with cheers when the OCSD finalized its vote, not everyone in the room was satisfied. Varni took to social media on Nextdoor to criticize the feasibility study rejection.

"A Nextdoor poll shows 51 percent of respondents want to get accurate information on the pros and cons of a merger," he wrote in that post. "Unfortunately, the 'know nothings' and anti-democratic censors do not even want a first, informal, no-cost-to-anyone chat between Oceano, Grover, and county to take place."

Varni also commented on Villa's vote, saying that she "chose to side with a perspective which negates and ignores the expressed desires of the majority of the community."

His online statements brought Morro Bay resident Aaron Ochs into the Oceano conversation. A member of the Nextdoor Review Team, Ochs told OCSD board members in an April 30 email that he reviews reported content and votes on whether it should be retained or removed from the platform. According to Ochs, Varni is "one of the most reported individuals in San Luis Obispo County."

Ochs then requested a censure vote from the board.

"Director Charles Varni does not have the mental or emotional fortitude to serve as director for the Community Services District," Ochs wrote. "I believe censure is the least divisive option for the board to consider. But an expulsion of Director Varni would improve public trust and integrity in the OCSD, and the board's adherence to the Brown Act and decorum standards."

But Villa has no plans to agendize Och's suggestion.

"It's a First Amendment right," she said. "Isn't that Charles' opinion?" Δ