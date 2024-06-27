Oceano expects new sidewalk construction 

Oceano's infrastructure is poised to take a big step into the 21st century with the construction of new sidewalks, gutters, and ADA ramps to help increase public safety throughout the community.

During a June 12, board of directors meeting, the Oceano Community Services District's new general manager, Peter Brown, announced that Oceano was awarded a $970,000 grant to help build sidewalks around the elementary school after the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) teamed up with the county's Public Works Department.

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

NEW FUNDING Grant funding from the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and supported by the Oceano Community Services District will allow for the construction of new sidewalks, ADA ramps, and drainage improvements in Oceano.

Brown told New Times that the grant comes from SLOCOG's Community Betterment Grant Program, and along with sidewalks at 19th Street, Warner Street, and Vista Street, ADA ramps will be upgraded, and drainage improvements will be made.

"I just want to say that this is a very wonderful thing to see, and for those of you who aren't familiar, this is the main entry into Oceano Elementary School," OCSD board President Charles Varni said during the meeting. "It is 20 minutes of crazy zone at morning drop-off time with no sidewalks. So, part of the plan here is to try and get some complete streets where parents would feel comfortable dropping their child off over on the 20th so they could walk down the block and back and have a crossing guard there to protect them."

While construction was set to begin shortly, according to Oceano officials, Stephen Hanamaikai, a transportation planner with SLOCOG, did not reply to New Times before publication with a project start date.

Even more public safety improvements are on the horizon for community members as the OCSD is also applying for the Active Transportation Program Cycle 7 grant.

Piggybacking on the Community Betterment Grant Program, the Active Transportation Program Cycle 7 grant will award the community $4 million for additional sidewalks, crossing, drainage improvement, and two new cross-community bikeways.

"We're looking at 20 blocks of improvements if we are to get this ATP grant," Brown said.

Varni said this will be an outstanding development for Oceano as throughout the city's 100-year history, they have never had a complete set of sidewalks.

"Every year people are talking about that there's water running through their yard into their basement, and it's just that people have learned to live with it," he said. "So, this is when you're putting in curbs, gutters, and sidewalks, you're making streets safe and you're also dealing with stormwater control."

Although the grant is still in the application process, the OCSD board sent a letter of support to California Transportation Commission Chair Carl Guardino voicing its excitement to be considered for this opportunity.

"This project will construct a sidewalk network of 20 blocks to create a more complete pedestrian network, including pedestrian bulb improvements that shorten crossing distances and enhance safety at busy intersections around the school; two new cross-community bicycle corridors that provide students and families with safe and convenient options to get to school, the grocery store, and community gathering spaces; stormwater infrastructure to alleviate recurring flooding that forces people into the vehicular right of way; and education and encouragement programs that will instill safe walking, biking, and driving behaviors in our students and the community at large," the letter states.

The letter also emphasizes how Oceano has long sought after these improvements.

"This project will address safety deficiencies that have contributed to several collisions involving Oceano Elementary School students," it stated. "If awarded funding, the project has auxiliary benefits and will also create new connections to destinations important to the community, such as the YMCA, retail businesses, and a new community plaza that includes seating areas, shade trees, public art pieces, bike racks, and is set to become a hub of activity for Oceano." Δ