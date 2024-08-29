Morro Bay requests $750,000 grant to complete its Waterfront Master Plan 

Morro Bay has big plans for the Embarcadero over the coming years, including parking and public plazas, which is why the city is going to ask the California Coastal Commission for a $750,000 to help make these visions a reality.

The Morro Bay City Council approved the funding request application at its meeting on Aug. 27 to improve and possibly complete its 1996 Waterfront Master Plan document.

click to enlarge Photo By Libbey Hanson

BIG PLANS The Morro Bay City Council approved applying for $750,000 from the California Coastal Commission to make more improvements to its Waterfront Master Plan.

According to Morro Bay Community Development Director Airlin Singewald, last year the City Council approved an application requesting $500,000 from the commission for the master plan, but that was never submitted. Since then, staff determined asking for an additional $250,000 would better support the city's vision of the plan.

Mayor Pro Tem Zara Landrum asked why the application had never been submitted.

"I'm just a little bit confused, because I feel kind of like Groundhog Day, like we've already done all of this," she said.

Singewald said due to staffing changes shortly after the 2023 approval, the application wasn't submitted. He added that staff is preparing to submit the application, and if awarded, start the process by the end of the year.

The additional $250,000 would go toward a parking relocation plan to redevelop existing street-end parking lots on the west side of the Embarcadero. City staff also want to create safer road crossings and a comprehensive vision for the design of street-end plazas and other public spaces. Additionally, the city will conduct "robust outreach" with the public throughout the development process.

"The proposed Waterfront Master Plan update would involve significant public engagement to revisit the community's vision for the waterfront, preparation of technical studies, and updated design guidelines and standards for development along the waterfront," the Aug. 27 staff report read.

The remaining $500,000 would expand the area that the existing master plan covers. The current boundary includes the waterfront at Little Morro Creek and Morro Rock to the Embarcadero Visitor Area and Tidelands Park. The updated plan expands the area to include both sides of the Embarcadero from Tidelands Park to the pedestrian bridge across Morro Creek, possible offshore wind sites, and potentially the old wastewater treatment plant property, Singewald told the council.

If awarded, the funding will come from the California Coastal Commission's Local Assistance Grant Program, money dedicated to assisting local governments with developments and amendments of local coastal programs. According to the Aug. 27 staff report, the grant program has no cap on the amount that can be requested.

Landrum asked why the city doesn't request more than $750,000.

A staff member responded by saying that too much money can be challenging to manage and that the city has determined the three-quarters of a million dollars should be enough to complete the Waterfront Master Plan.

This updated Waterfront Master Plan is based on Plan Morro Bay, the city's General Plan update, which was completed in 2021 after receiving $600,000 from the Coastal Commission.

According to the Aug. 27 staff report, Plan Morro Bay requires the updated Waterfront Plan to address rising sea levels, which will help the city gather information on sea levels and identify other potential coastal hazards.

Singewald said they hope to start proposals by October and have a contractor scheduled by January of 2025. Δ