September 14, 2023 News

John Hamon appointed as Paso Robles mayor 

By

After the sudden death of longtime Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, a new mayor and familiar face will be leading the city.

"I am willing and able to move our city forward and happy with what we are doing," John Hamon said at the Paso City Council's special meeting on Sept. 7. "I am looking forward to being able to serve and work with all of the people who help us get to where we want to be."

FIGURING IT OUT As John Hamon begins his new role as Paso Robles mayor in the wake of former mayor Steve Martin's passing, the city begins its search for his now vacant council seat.
  • Photo Courtesy Of The City Of Paso Robles
  • FIGURING IT OUT As John Hamon begins his new role as Paso Robles mayor in the wake of former mayor Steve Martin's passing, the city begins its search for his now vacant council seat.

Hamon—who served as mayor pro tem under Martin—was unanimously appointed to the role of mayor during that meeting, and he will serve in this role for the duration of Martin's original term, which lasts until November 2026.

"I've worked with [John] for a long time, and he is a wonderful community member, great volunteer, and is the most deserving person in this city to take this seat over for Steve Martin," Councilmember Steve Gregory said at the meeting. "He has done everything with our community and for our community."

Now the council will need to replace the 1st District council seat Hamon is leaving, which includes Paso Robles Municipal Airport along with several golf courses and parks.

The city is encouraging interested individuals to fill out applications available on the city's website or at city clerk's office.

"All prospective applicants must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote in the city of Paso Robles, and live within District 1," according to the city.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed at a special meeting on Sept. 26. Should the council find that there is a candidate who meets the requirements for the role, they will be sworn in at the Oct. 3 council meeting. Δ

