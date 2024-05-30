Habitat for Humanity, Templeton Glass build playhouse for families in need 

Unlike Rome, Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County and Templeton Glass built their joint playhouse for underserved families in a day.

Even though Templeton Glass assembled the beach hut-themed playhouse over six hours at its Paso Robles location on May 23, it took months of planning to get to the quick-build stage.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Dawn Marketing

'SHABBY CHIC' With creative powers in its corner, Templeton Glass' six-person build team painted, propped, and shingled a beach hut-themed plywood playhouse for families sheltering in the El Camino Homeless Organization.

"I want to encourage other people to support Habitat's mission in providing safe housing, affordable housing, and changing lives for generations to come for these families who get a place to call home at the end of the day," said Templeton Glass Managing Partner Kelly Flannagan. "A lot of people who do these playhouse builds, they're not in the trades. We're in the trades ... . Let's get more tradesmen involved in also building these properties for these families."

This is Templeton Glass' first time participating in Habitat for Humanity's Playhouse Build program, marking the glass shop's 35th business anniversary. Different Habitat for Humanity chapters across the country unite creative volunteers and sponsors—often local businesses—to set up playhouses for families or service groups in need. The SLO County affiliate of Habitat for Humanity opened its program in August 2022.

"The main goal of our mission is to create opportunities for home ownership," SLO County chapter CEO Nick Rasmussen said. "What was found was, 'That's great but how can other organizations get involved?' We want to build an opportunity where they're still giving back to the community."

Rasmussen added that business donations, grants, and in-kind donations like paints and supplies made the Playhouse Build program self-sustaining. The nonprofit averages building one to two playhouses a month, depending on the size of the assembly team.

The May 23 build day saw six Templeton Glass team members set up the 4-foot-by-4 foot plywood playhouse. Flannagan informed New Times that her team enjoyed creative liberties while planning and designing the structure. Templeton Glass provided the $2,500 sponsorship to Habitat for Humanity, which the nonprofit housing organization used to purchase supplies to build the playhouse. Habitat for Humanity will donate the constructed playhouse to the El Camino Homeless Organization for kids of sheltering families to enjoy. Team up with Habitat for Humanity to create a playhouse or nominate a local recipient on habitatslo.org/playhouse.

"We want to make sure that, whether it's in-kind donations that allow us to have the plywood and the paints and all the materials, or corporate donations, we want to make sure that we're constantly putting money back into the program," Rasmussen said. "We're not using it for overhead or our rent, things of that nature."

Playhouses made through Habitat for Humanity have popped up all over the county since 2022. Its next playhouse partnership is with the SLO County branch of Bank of America. Templeton Glass also has more Habitat for Humanity projects in its hopper.

"They have a home preservation project ... where they go in and help the elderly community do home projects. We're really excited to be able to take on some tasks for them that are related to windows and glass and showers," Templeton Glass's Flannagan said. "Sometime this summer, we'll also be doing their site build with the nine homes they're building in Paso Robles on Vine Street."

Fast facts

• Tolosa Children's Dental Center can beat the heat this summer thanks to Paso Robles' A-1 Glass donating window-tinting services. The donation includes the installation of high-quality and protective Solar Gard film, which will help the facility maintain cooler temperatures indoors.

• People donating blood in June at Vitalant's SLO County blood drives will each receive a $10 gift card through Donor Rewards and a chance to win one of five $5,000 gift cards in the Summer Adventure Gas Giveaway. Upcoming blood drives are on June 2 at Apogee Brewing Company from 12 to 5 p.m., on June 3 at Dexter Lawn in Cal Poly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on June 14 at Century 21 in Pismo Beach from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Review updated blood donor eligibility requirements and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app, or call (877) 258-4825. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal at [email protected].