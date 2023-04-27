Grover Beach approves a $750,000 increase to fund fire services 

The future of fire services in a post-Oceano Community Services District (OCSD) scenario is clear for the cities of Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande: The Five Cities Fire Authority needs more money.

Cemented by a final report from outside consulting agency Baker Tilly, the analysis determined that funding for the fire authority was inadequate. Baker Tilly's final report illustrated three options for Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande to pick from.

"Staff is coming to you ... believing that Scenario 1 is the most likely scenario as we look ahead over the next year," Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson said at the April 24 Grover Beach City Council meeting.

FUNDING ENCOURAGEMENT Five Cities Fire Authority union leader Jeff Lane told the Grover Beach City Council that even though the $750,000 cost increase for fire services is a large investment, the money would directly help firefighters provide additional services for the community.

That scenario entails the OCSD staying under contract for another year with the two cities to receive fire services at the cost of its total property tax amount of roughly $1.2 million. The other two options involved the OCSD staying on indefinitely at the same expense, and the unincorporated community being a part of the fire authority for an undefined time with additional funding from San Luis Obispo County.

Under the first option, the OCSD would retain its emergency fire and medical services while buying itself more time to complete the Local Agency Formation Commission's (LAFCO) divestiture process.

"However, if at the conclusion of the LAFCO process in early 2024, the county requests further contract service to Oceano, staff recommends charging an amount that more fully covers the costs of Oceano service beginning in fiscal year 2024-25," read the Grover Beach staff report.

City staff recommended adopting a more streamlined staffing program for the struggling fire authority. Under the chosen plan, one battalion chief, two engineers, and a part-time administrative position would be added. The increased staffing would provide the authority with a new 24-hour firefighting team.

"The reality is that we've kept our contribution [for fire services] flat since fiscal year 2020 at $2 million," Bronson said. "There's no other department that's had a flat budget since 2020."

Under the new budget model and staffing plan the city approved on April 25, Grover Beach's contribution to the fire authority would increase by $750,000 for the next fiscal year. It's expected to raise wages, bring additional equipment, and build a steady 10 percent reserve. Baker Tilly's report also recommended a cost hike for Arroyo Grande. Its contributions to FCFA will have to increase from roughly $2.6 million in fiscal year 2022-23 to approximately $3.8 million next fiscal year.

Five Cities Fire Authority union leader Jeff Lane assured Grover Beach City Council in public comment that the rising cost would be money well spent. Bronson followed Lane to stress that the city needs to invest more in fire services and have a higher level of community response.

"Money is what funds the services that we are trying to provide," Lane said. "Now, we're playing that catch-up game, which makes the initial investment look huge. When we look at all the money that's being spent, it's going to directly go to added services." Δ