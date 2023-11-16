Former Paso mayoral candidate alleges physical altercation with city manager 

Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis is facing an assault allegation from former mayoral candidate Michael Rivera, who claims that Lewis physically removed him from a meeting causing damage to his shoulder.

"I am a 70-year-old man and do not tolerate being physically abused by a much younger person like Mr. Lewis or anyone for that matter," Rivera said in his statement. "It is outrageous that the city manager, who is a former police chief, would lay hands on a citizen!"

click to enlarge Screenshot Taken Via Instagram

ALLEGED ANIMOSITY In his Nov. 7 public comment, Michael Rivera alleged that Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis physically removed him from a meeting and in the process committed assault and overstepped his boundaries as a public official.

City Attorney Elizabeth Hull told New Times that as far as the city understood it, an incident did occur in some form during the Nov. 6 Homeless Strategic Plan Working Group meeting. It's currently being investigated by both the city and the SLO County Sheriff's Office, so the city manager's office wasn't able to comment on the issue.

The meeting had around 35 stakeholders there to discuss the final draft of a plan for addressing homelessness in the city, Hull said.

"The working group has held a series of working meetings and a series of public meetings where the general public was specifically invited to provide input," Hull said. "[But] the meeting on Nov. 6 was a working meeting of the working group to review the final draft of the plan."

In his public statement to both the city and general public, Rivera said that he was attending the Nov. 6 meeting on behalf of one of the committee members, Ron Cuff.

In that same statement, Rivera said that he was aware of several email exchanges in October between Cuff, Lewis, and Paso Robles Director of Community Services Angelica Fortin that discussed Cuff's absence and Rivera attending as the replacement. Rivera shared the emails with New Times.

On Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. Fortin reached out to Cuff to inform him of the upcoming committee meeting. In response, Cuff told Fortin that he wouldn't be unable to attend the meeting as he was out of town. Cuff then reached out to Rivera and asked if he could attend the meeting on his behalf, and Rivera asked whether that would be allowed.

Cuff told Rivera that it would be unlikely they would throw him out since they had allowed "uninvited" people before, and he would send him specifically as his representative with notes on the plan.

After Rivera agreed, Cuff notified Fortin later that evening that Rivera would be attending in his stead. Fortin then notified City Manager Ty Lewis that this would be occurring.

Lewis sent Cuff an email, saying that it wouldn't be appropriate for Rivera to be Cuff's representative because Cuff was an established member of an official ad hoc committee and that the council hadn't allowed for substitutes as far as he was aware.

"Bringing an outside alternate community member ... has the potential to serve as a distraction as this person is likely not up to speed on conversations by the planning team," Lewis wrote in his email to Cuff. "Mr. Rivera will have an opportunity to view and provide feedback directly to the council along with the rest of the public when this matter is brought to ... open session."

Lewis also said that he had copied the entire City Council on the email to make sure they were aware of Cuff's request and to avoid any Brown Act concerns.

On Nov. 3, Cuff and Rivera discussed the matter via email again, deciding to move forward with the plan after Cuff forwarded Lewis' email to Rivera, who responded, "I'll still be there if you want to be. I'm willing and able."

Rivera told New Times on Nov. 15 that the meeting confrontation was a surprise he did not instigate.

In Rivera's statement, he acknowledges that Fortin—upon seeing him show up at the meeting—asked him what he was doing there and said that he was not supposed to be there. She then left the room and shortly thereafter, Rivera had the alleged confrontation with Lewis.

Rivera claimed in his statement that Lewis came up to him, made a statement similar to Fortin's, grabbed Rivera by the shoulder, squeezed it "very hard," and slapped him "aggressively" in the same spot. If Lewis had simply asked him to leave, Rivera said, there would have been no issue.

"I just got back from the chiropractor dealing with what happened to my body," Rivera said to New Times. "He is a jujitsu expert; he's learned grappling moves. I am just a 70-year-old man." Δ