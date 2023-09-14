For the newbies: Advice for first years 

Being a freshman in college is exciting, but it can be overwhelming. You're away from the comforts of family, a previous routine, and friends, but it's also a chance for you to grow, push boundaries, meet new people, and flourish in more ways than you thought possible.

While some may welcome change, it's still hard to adapt to a completely new way of living. I grew up in Minnesota and had a graduating class of 198 students; I ended up attending Arizona State University (Go Devils!)—a college with more than 74,000 students and 1,631.4 miles away.

It was scary seeing my family pull away from the dorms, leaving me to my new tiny room and a random roommate. She would later become one of my best friends and I would meet some of the greatest people in my life, but at that moment I didn't know what ASU had in store for me.

Here are some things to think about for any incoming freshman.

Events and clubs

Going to the events the university puts on for freshmen can help you meet new people and find student organizations. As awkward as it feels to introduce yourself and try to make new friends, just remember that everyone around you is in the same boat.

Try to sign up for one or two clubs on campus early on in the semester. They could either be associated with your major, something you enjoy, or something you want to try. I studied journalism (go figure) so I joined one of the school's newspapers.

Outside of academics, I had danced competitively and played volleyball my whole life so I joined a dance team and played recreational volleyball for a season my second semester of college. It helped me find people with similar interests, meet more people within my major, and get me out of my dorm room during the week.

click to enlarge Photo From Adobe Stock

FIRST TIME AWAY A couple of things that could help you college newbs manage your first year on campus include attending events, creating a routine, and going to professors' office hours.

Office hours

Go to office hours whenever you need help on assignments. Office hours give you one-on-one time with your professors where they can share immediate feedback on your work and push you in the right direction. You are paying to be in school! Take advantage of having access to experts in your field who can help grow your knowledge.

I once had a chance to re-do an assignment and bump my grade up because I created a positive relationship with my professor. I received another professor's first A-plus she ever gave out for a final project because I worked with her on a weekly basis and got feedback along the way. Neither of these would have happened if I didn't take the time to go to office hours or participate in class.

I'm still in contact with many of my professors and they helped me search for jobs post-graduation, became references for jobs, and continue to give me advice as an early-career journalist.

Routines and balance

I didn't have a solidified routine or schedule my first semester of college, and it hurt my grades. I wasn't strict with dedicating my time to academics because I found a social life I never imagined for myself. While it's important to spend time with friends, my patterns caused me to forget assignments or turn in subpar work.

By the second semester, I learned my lesson and carved out more time for academics. By joining clubs, I had more commitments in the evening that forced me to do homework in an allotted time. The clubs also carved out specific time for me to socialize and be with my friends away from academics. I started going to the gym to work out on a regular basis to do something just for myself, which helped my physical and mental health.

That's not to say I didn't spend time with my friends ever again. I allowed myself the weekends away from homework (depending on the week) to enjoy myself, hang out with friends, or do something away from my normal routine.

In the end, it's a balancing act that you'll have to learn through experimenting, learning, and adjusting accordingly. Give yourself the space to figure out what you like, what works for you, and the opposite. There are so many learning opportunities, both academically and socially, at college and you have more freedom than ever before.

Embrace the change one step at a time and learn as you go. I wish you luck this year and I hope you have so much fun! ∆

Staff Writer Taylor O'Connor from New Times' sister paper can be reached at [email protected].