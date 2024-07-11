Got a News Tip?
July 11, 2024 News

Corrections 

The news brief, "Golden State Wind will begin ocean surveys for offshore wind," (July 4) contained the incorrect start date for survey collection. Golden State Wind began collecting surveys on July 2. New Times regrets the error.

In the July 7 news article, "Soaring appeal fees leave SLO residents worried about feeling the pinch when participating in the public input process," New Times stated the incorrect kind of surcharge added to the appeal cost. The IT surcharge is an information technology surcharge. New Times regrets the error. Δ

