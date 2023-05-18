Got a News Tip?
May 18, 2023 News

Corrections 

• In the May 11 story "Atascadero City Council appoints Jim Lewis as new city manager," New Times incorrectly reported why Jim Lewis resigned from his position as Pismo Beach city manger. Lewis resigned to be closer to his family and serve his hometown of Atascadero. He is in excellent health. We regret the error.

• In a May 11 story about about how much money the Federal Emergency Management Agency provided local residents to cover storm damages, New Times miscalculated the data that FEMA provided in response to a Freedom and Information Act request for the number of people in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties who received flood damage assistance during the major disaster declaration spanning Dec. 27, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023. The SLO County Office of Emergency Services helped clarify the totals. As of April 28, SLO County residents had received close to $6 million through the agency's Individual and Households Program. FEMA gave almost $5.2 million and roughly $380,000 in Housing Assistance awards to 634 homeowners and 100 renters, respectively. Santa Barbara County residents received a little more than $2.6 million from FEMA. The Housing Assistance award is a subcategory of the Individuals and Households Program. New Times regrets the error. Δ

