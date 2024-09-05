Correction 

[ { "name": "Newsletter Promo", "id": "NewsletterPromo", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "4", "component": "15264767", "requiredCountToDisplay": "0" }, { "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "15582119", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "15582122", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle 9 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "15582121", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
The Aug. 29 news brief, "County residents butt heads with harbor commissioners over offshore wind," incorrectly stated how Commissioner Jim Blecha voted on the Clean Energy Terminals (CET) studies about whether Port San Luis can support offshore wind development. Blecha voted in favor of the studies. Commissioner William Barrow voted against it alongside Commissioner Mary Matakovich. New Times regrets the error. Δ