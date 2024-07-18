Cambria will construct a new skate park after $1.2 million in fundraising, creating a new hangout spot for Cambrian skaters and community. 

Skaters of Cambria are getting a new hangout spot after four years of grassroots efforts and $1.2 million in fundraising for a new skate park after the previous park was closed in 2020.

Leading the local movement is Skate Cambria, an organization of residents and local skaters who advocated for a recreational space for its youth and community members.

NEW WHEELS Skate Cambria hosted a skate day in 2022 to promote a new skate park for Cambria youth, a plan that’s now coming to fruition in 2025.

Skate Cambria Project Manager Juli Amodei said the process to receive the funds was long and tedious, especially because it was done privately rather than through the county.

“So it makes it feel a lot different when a county is writing a check for a million dollars versus individuals,” Amodei said. “Standing out in front of a skate park with literal signs saying ‘we want to build’ and taking private donations—they’re very different types of projects.”

Skate Cambria raised $635,000 for the park, roughly half the cost of construction—$178,000 came from the Cambria Community Services District (CSD). The remaining amount was collected through private donations and various tourism grants.

However, the project really took off when California State Parks funded it with an additional $600,000, reaching the group’s goal to construct a new skate park.

The new park will be located on Main Street at the same 6,000-square-foot location as the previous park. Amodei said the location was key for two reasons: spectators and safety.

“One of the things that was very important to us was making sure that the park stayed where it was because there’s historic value to that,” she said. “And skateboarding is a spectator sport. So there’s no point in putting a skate park somewhere that people aren’t going to see.”

And with more public spectators, there’s also less chance of crime, she said.

Amodei said she believes there is a lack of public recreation for youth in Cambria, and the skate park will provide a space for them.

“We need to look at every community as a balance and that balance as a healthy community is making sure to be respectful to all different sectors of your community. A big part of that is children,” she said.

Additionally, Amodei said the park will be inclusive and open to “all wheels,” including skateboards, in-line skates, and wheelchairs.

The idea of a new skate park has sparked criticism from community members questioning aspects including the environmental impacts of the park and the $1.2 million price sticker.

According to Amodei, the cost of the park itself is $350,000, while the rest of the costs are county requirements including land permits, storm drainage, curbs, ADA accessible bathrooms, and additional savings for a rainy day.

“It’s not like we’ve decided to DIY this thing again,” she said. “We’ve had to go through county planning.”

On the other hand, Skate Cambria has received extensive support not only through donations from locals, but from all over the county.

“When you’re at something for four years, people start realizing this is not going to be something that’s going to go away,” she said.

Another obstacle to gaining public approval is the danger of skating itself, and Amodei is no stranger to skating injuries.

Amodei’s son, who helped start Skate Cambria, has experienced numerous injuries, including knocked-out front teeth. However, Amodei doesn’t see this as a reason to not open a skate park.

“So I should be the first parent going, ‘No skate park,’ right?” she said. “Like, no, stick them [teeth] back in his mouth, put some crowns on him, and go live life.”

According to Amodei, they hope to have the new park constructed by fall 2025.

Cambria CSD General Manager Matthew McElhenie has worked alongside Skate Cambria and agreed that the park is a valuable resource in Cambria.

“The skate park brings some much-needed youth recreation to Cambria, which has been lacking for a very long time,” he wrote in an emailed response to New Times.

On June 15, the Cambria CSD board of directors approved a notice of exemption for the park, since it will be constructed at the same location as the previous park, and determined that the space still meets California Environmental Quality Act requirements.

“We really want to say thank you to the people that have believed in the project, that it could get across the finish line,” Amodei said.

