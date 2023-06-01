Cambria skate park takes its next step with CSD match grant application approval 

The years-long process to build a skate park in Cambria got closer to reality with the Cambria Community Service District's May 25 vote to apply for a funding grant.

"It is a historical day for Cambria recreation and children," Juli Amodei said. "I cannot stress how grateful everyone involved with the project is to be working together with our community and achieve this infrastructure for our community."

According to the Cambria Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Commission liaison, the potential grant is through the California Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), would be provided by the National Park Services, and is expected to match the existing funds raised for skate park construction—with awards expected sometime in 2024.

"We already have the permit sorted out with the county, elevations are in the process of being done, and the creative process and design have already been budgeted out," Amodei said. "We also took into consideration aspects of inflation when budgeting out how much we wanted to raise and apply for, and we feel confident this amount will cover everything."

District General Manager Matthew McElhenie told New Times that the grant would match the already existing $450,000 raised by Cambria residents and the $178,000 commitment from the district (should the grant be awarded), bringing the total to $1.2 million for skate park construction.

Amodei told New Times that while a majority of that $1.2 million will go toward the actual construction of the skate park, part of the grant awards would go toward LWCF Park Stewardship application.

"It's a process that would require National Parks Service approval, but if we can achieve that stewardship, it would allow us to protect this piece of property as a public park," she said. "That would mean—should we get the funding and construct the park—someone can't come along and just rip it out down the line."

That desire for protection is rooted in Skate Cambria's initial push for a new skate park after the previous one was demolished by a earlier iteration of the district board, according to McElhenie.

"[Skate Cambria] was formed after the old skate park was demolished under directives from a previous board due to safety concerns," he said.

McElhenie hopes that the skate park positively impacts children in Cambria and also bring skaters from outside of town.

"It is vital to the mental, physical, and social health of our youth, especially in today's age of technology, we are seeing less and less of our children engaging in outdoor play," he said. "I suspect that this park will draw skaters from over the north and south coast to skate in our community—and as such, commerce will follow."

Amodei echoed that sentiment, adding that the proposed skate park has been a labor of love for the Skate Cambria group and residents for the past three years—even garnering public support from professional skateboarders Andy Anderson and Ryan Decenzo.

She said that she hopes the grant will help make the efforts of Skate Cambria worthwhile and that the planning efforts of the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Commission and CSD can bring the dream to life.

"Our kids have jumping up and down with donation signs for three years," she said with a laugh. "It's rare when you can get everyone on the same page for the same cause, and this is the result." Δ