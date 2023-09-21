Cambria house fire prompts weed abatement program reform 

In the early morning of Sept. 17, a bright orange glow lit up the night sky in Cambria.

Its source was a house fire that—thanks to the combined efforts of Cal Fire and the Morro Bay Fire Department—was contained to just the interior of the building and didn't injure the occupants or their pets.

But the issue rasied by the fire extends further than just the house.

Cambria Community Services District General Manager Matthew McElhenie said as much in a letter he sent out to residents following the blaze, which addressed the town's lack of weed abatement efforts that could lead or has led to similar fires.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cambria CSD

IN CHECK The damage from a raging Cambria house fire was fortunately contained to just one building after it broke out on Sept. 17.

"After [this] and several meetings with the public, it is clear we need to change how we approach this in future years to come," McElhenie wrote.

McElhenie outlined the timeline and efforts Cambria had set up to ensure that weeds are cleared from properties across town to minimize fire risk as the region heads into the dry season.

Standard protocol in years past called for properties that weren't cleared of weeds by a certain date to be declared public nuisance lots and receive designation to be cleared by a contracted group.

"Until Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, I was told we were on track to have these declared public nuisance lots cleared by our deadline," McElhenie wrote in his letter. "However, on Monday, I was told that this was not the case and that our contractor had fallen severely behind. ... Shortly after, I began formulating a plan to get us back on track involving our beloved Fire Department, facilities, and resources staff."

McElhenie said that the lack of cleared lots could be because Cambria's CSD needed to clear 200 percent more than last year. However, he noted the CSD wouldn't know for sure until further investigation.

"I do not know why this happened; I do not know why this was not brought to my attention, but it is my responsibility," McElhenie said. "As such, I am here to take responsibility for fixing it. We will make sure this is addressed to provide for a safer Cambria."

Cambria resident Donald Archer rejoiced on Sept. 15, as he watched the Cambria Fire Department began its efforts to clear the lots.

"This weekend, after the silence of two months, the snarl of weed whackers is once again whirring in my neighborhood and continues into this week," Archer wrote in a public comment letter to the Cambria CSD.

Archer applauded McElhenie for addressing the lack of cleared lots and taking the iniative to handle the situation.

"I want to thank and commend our general manager for publicly 'falling on his sword,' as he has so dramatically put it, and taking responsibility for the poorly administered weed abatement program this year," Archer wrote in his letter. "After hearing my concerns at the last board meeting ... our GM promised to do something, and in fact, went to work immediately—[he] is making good on his promise, and I am grateful." Δ